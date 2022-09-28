Now, Orient Cinema under VB scanner

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

In the ongoing investigation into the transportation tenders scam, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) probe has now started scanning the Orient Cinema property at BRS Nagar. Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, SSP, VB, on Tuesday has written to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Ludhiana.

Sandhu said the VB sought complete record from the corporation, including the allotment of land to whom and when, procedures followed in the land allotment, who are the beneficiaries, whose was the first owner who owns the present ownership, payment of allotment, ongoing construction etc.

The SSP said the Orient Cinema property came under scanner after the registration of case of tenders scam against the former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former LIT Chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and others.

Notably, in Orient Cinema property case, former LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam was facing allegations of giving “undue” benefit to the allottee by allegedly waiving off interest and penalty on pending payment under one-time settlement (OTS) policy floated by the state government.