Now, parents respect child’s passion, offer support

Recently, the ICSE declared its results for classes X and XII. In what was a surprising decision for many, one of the commerce stream’s toppers here announced his plans to pursue a career in music production. Although, the decision came as a surprise to the child’s parents, too, they decided to respect and support their child’s passion. The times have changed, gone are the days when parents would impose their decisions upon their children. Today, adolescents have wide-spread exposure and are more far-sighted than their parents.

Terming this as a positive change in society, the principal of Nankana Public School, Harmit Kaur Waraich, said students had great exposure because of the internet. They look for the best avenues, as per their interests, and go into minute details to delineate the pros and cons of every decision they make. “They see what is opening up for them and find ways to realise their dreams. Thanks to awareness and exposure to social media, they are also able to take wise decisions. Life has moved on from the conventional medical and non-medical streams and students are doing well. Since these days most families only have a or two , their happiness is of the utmost importance to parents and they respect the decisions of their children,” said the principal.

Students, teachers and even parents feel nagging will bring no good. Children should be given the authority to make their own decisions.

Nita Khanna, student counsellor, Sacred Heart Convent School, said students are clear on what they want to do. “They make their choices as per their own interests and are more successful if they are not put under undue pressure by the parents. There is lot of change in the mind set of parents, too. Most of them, who are young, support and welcome their children’s decisions,” said Khanna.

A Class XII student of GSSS, Jawahar Nagar Camp, who did not wish to be quoted said in her family, no one was educated so the decision about her future was up to her. “I want to sit for bank exams but I do not have enough resources for coaching so I have taken up a part-time gig from where I earn Rs 8,000, which should be sufficient for my classes,” said the student.