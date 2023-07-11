Now, pay water, sewer bills at your residence

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 10

In a major relief to the residents pertaining to payment of water and sewer bills, the Municipal Corporation would now be allowing their payments at the doorsteps of the residents itself.

From now on, the civic body would be issuing the bills at the doorsteps of residents through integrated POS (Point of Sale) machines. The staff of the civic body will generate the bills at the doorsteps and the residents would be able to pay their dues on the spot. The payment would be allowed through cash, credit/debit cards etc. The step will also promote transparency and efficiency.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said the initiative has been taken to facilitate the residents and improve efficiency through digitisation.

The bills under all categories would now be issued through POS machines and residents would be able to pay on the spot. Apart from this, the residents would also be able to pay the

bills online by visiting the website of Municipal Corporation(mcludhiana.gov.in) and the civic body will allow the payment of water and sewer user charges/bills at Suvidha Kendras too.