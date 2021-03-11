Now, PCR motorcycles to ease traffic rush outside Ludhiana schools

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 10

After numerous complaints of traffic chaos outside schools in the morning and afternoon hours, the Ludhiana traffic police have decided to deploy PCR personnel outside the schools.

Confirming this today, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic), Saumya Mishra said PCR personnel would ensure that no traffic mess prevail outside schools when parents come to drop and pick up their wards.

“One PCR motorcycle will be deployed outside each school where traffic mess prevails. The cops will ensure that parents coming to drop and pick up their wards park their vehicles in such a way that the same do not create any traffic hurdle,” the DCP said.

Mishra said the school authorities were also told to allow some vehicles of parents inside their schools so that they might not park them hephazardly on roads.

Cops to remain present at 5 specific points for 3 hours

The DCP said five points namely Dugri lights, Giaspura, Vardhman Chowk, Jodhewal and Fountain Chowk have been chosen where traffic cops would remain present from 5 pm to 8 pm. In these hours, traffic mess prevails at these places and the cops would ensure that the traffic remains smooth. Though traffic police personnel would also be present at these points in other hours, during these hours the number of cops would be increased.

112 mobikes to patrol in night in city areas

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Saumya Mishra, said to prevent any crime incident in the night hours, 112 PCR motorcycles will patrol city areas. They will pay maximum attention to crime-prone areas. This is being done to instil sense of security and safety in residents. Senior officials will also conduct night checking.