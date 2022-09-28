Now, property UID number must for MC services in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has made property UID number mandatory for residents for various MC services. To obtain a new property number, property transfer, TS-1 certificate, approval of building map, change of land use, new water supply, sewerage and disposal connections, etc, the UID number of property would be required.

MC Superintendent Vivek Verma said MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal had given directions in this regard. A helpline number 84375-35700 had also been issued for city residents to get more information regarding the UID numbers. Residents could obtain required information by dialling the number during office hours. A help desk had also been set up in every zone.

Besides, it would be checked from all branches concerned, whether the property owner had deposited property/house tax, water supply, sewerage or disposal charges before issuing the TS-1 certificate. To get the building plan and the CLU approved by the Building Branch, the applicant would have to get clearance regarding property/house tax or water/sewerage charges from the branches concerned, an official said.