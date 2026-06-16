Now, PU students need nine credits from courses outside their disciplines

All undergraduate students at colleges affiliated to Panjab University (PU) will have to earn nine credits from streams outside their own disciplines from the current academic session, a move aimed at ensuring they are equipped with a broader skill-set to tackle the changing job market.

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Even as principals, teachers and students largely welcomed the intent, they urged the university to take into confidence the stakeholders so challenges related to the availability of faculty, infrastructure and student involvement can be addressed for its effective rollout.

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National Education Policy (NEP) coordinator has asked for all affiliated colleges and regional centres to be directed to admit students to multidisciplinary courses strictly as per the new structure. Under the revised framework, every undergraduate student will have to pursue nine credits of introductory-level courses from disciplines other than their core stream.

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A student of humanities and social sciences can’t pick courses from the arts stream and will have to choose from mathematics, statistics or computer applications, among others. The choices will be similar for students of all streams.

The move has, however, drawn mixed reactions.

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Dinesh Sharma, principal, Malwa College, Bondli, Samrala, welcomed the move. He said a computer science student learning visual arts or humanities would graduate with more versatile skills.

“At the same time, forcing a student to opt for a course with zero inclination and just for fulfilling credit requirement can lead to downfall in performance,” he added.

Ajit Kaur, principal, Ramgarhia Girls College, Ludhiana, pressed for phased rollout rather that a “forceful” imposition, which, according to her, may have a negative impact.

She said adequate faculty and infrastructure must be in place to ensure effective implementation.

Neena Seth Pajni, principal, GPC College, Alour, joined the chorus for a phased rollout. The financial health of private colleges can’t be overlooked while taking such a big step, which should, in every way, include feedback from all stakeholders, Pajni said.

Sandeep Kataria, principal, Guru Tegh Bahadur National College, Dakha, and ex-PU fellow, said multidisciplinary learning is the need of the hour, but with scarce academic resources, infrastructure, laboratories and teachers, it is a distant dream that is possible only on paper. “The ‘across’ courses can be feasible only as institutional capacity grows,” he added.

A city-based student, however, said he saw the value in the directive.

“I see value in it. If these courses are taught well, they will ensure all-round development. I am a commerce student and I wish to appear for competitive exams after graduation. I would love to opt for political science as I can work towards fulfilling my dreams as well,” the student said.

Another student said he wanted to study music.

“Getting into music would be wonderful as it has always been my first love. Earlier, it was reduced to participation in festivals. Now, I can study music, rather live the subject as a major part of my course,” the student said.

NEP Coordinator Anil Monga said the university was implementing University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines in true spirit while keeping all the stakeholders at the centre. “This is to streamline interdisciplinary learning. We will take the all stakeholders along and work on the shortcomings and challenges which may arise during implementation,” Monga added.

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