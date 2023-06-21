Now, PU syndics demand withdrawal of govt's centralised admission portal

Our Correspondent

Doraha, June 20

Panjab University (PU) fellows and syndics have sought the immediate withdrawal of the centralised admission portal, announced by the state government, for affiliated and constituent colleges of PU. The syndics said the portal is in complete defiance of the PU Senate decision of conducting admissions as per the university calendar.

‘Move will undermine sanctity of statute’ Prof Harpreet Singh Dua, a PU fellow and syndic, said: “To ensure the autonomy and sanctity of the University, all necessary measures, including legal, be initiated immediately, to stall the move of introducing the portal which will undermine the sanctity of PU statute and its governing body.”

In a letter to the university V-C, Prof Harpreet Singh Dua, a PU fellow and syndic, has asked the former to stand by the Senate’s decision of making admissions for 2023-24 session as per the academic calendar.

Dua said the decision to conduct admissions as per the schedule was communicated in a letter to the principals of aided colleges by the PU on June 5. “To ensure the autonomy and sanctity of the University, all necessary measures, including legal, be initiated immediately, to stall such a move of the state government which undermines the sanctity of PU statute and its governing body,” Dua added.

Another syndic Dr Dinesh said: “The affiliated colleges of the state are being compelled by the government to join the portal under the threat of stalling grants to them. This is a direct infringement on the rightful authority of the Panjab University Senate, which has the legal competence to regulate, inter alia, the admission process in all affiliated and constituent colleges.”

PU Senator Dr Inderpal Sidhu said the government’s decision to introduce the online admission portal was not acceptable.

“PU has been following its own procedure of conducting admissions and the senate has already approved the same. The state government has no authority to intervene in the process. The dictatorial attitude of the government is not going to last long. The government, rather than coming to the rescue of affiliated colleges, is pressurising them by threatening to discontinue grants if they don’t join the portal,” the senator said.