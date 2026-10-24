People will now be able to listen to articles in Punjab Agricultural University’s digital Punjabi magazine—Kheti Sandesh—as an audio facility has been added.

PAU Vice Chancellor Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal also released the latest editions of Kheti Sandesh.

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The editions come out weekly. PAU officials said the move will make scientific agricultural information more accessible, especially for those who find listening easier or are unable to read while working in the fields.

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To access the facility, users need to click an audio button located at the top right corner of an article page. The initiative is aimed at ensuring that reliable and research-based farm advisories reach every farmer in a simple and convenient manner.

Kheti Sandesh currently reaches lakhs of farmers and stakeholders through various digital platforms. The English edition of the magazine has also completed a year of publication.

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In its lifetime, 411 PAU scientists contributed 214 articles covering diverse agricultural subjects and emerging challenges.

The English edition is also shared with vice-chancellors of agricultural universities across the country, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Deputy Commissioners in the state, former PAU scientists, the Agriculture Department and other related institutions, expanding the reach of the PAU’s research and recommendations.

Appreciating the initiative, the VC said technological innovations should be driven by the convenience and the needs of farmers.

“Introduction of the audio facility will strengthen the PAU’s digital extension efforts and help in transferring research findings from laboratories to the fields. Our objective is to ensure that every farmer, irrespective of literacy level, can easily access reliable scientific information,” he said.

Extension education director Makhhan Singh Bhullar said timely and authentic information was crucial for farmers. He said the audio feature would help reach those who face difficulties in reading. According to him, the feature will make agricultural advisories more accessible, and will be beneficial for all sections of the farming community.

Additional director of communication Tejinder Singh Riar said the English edition of Kheti Sandesh had established itself as a trusted link between PAU scientists and the agricultural community. He added that efforts will continue to make agricultural technologies and scientific recommendations more useful and accessible for farmers.