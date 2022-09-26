Now, road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 25

Frequent road cave-ins on city roads are continuously troubling commuters. After incessant rainfall, a portion of the road caved in near Saggu Chowk in the Ludhiana West constituency on Sunday.

According to information, the pit is around 10 feet deep. MC Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said a portion of an old sewer line, made of bricks, near Saggu Chowk got damaged.

He said the damaged portion would be repaired.

Notably, it is the fifth road cave-in incident reported this month so far. Earlier, a road portion near Shastri Nagar had caved in twice. A road portion had also caved in near Krishna Mandir. Besides, a portion of the road near Chaura Bazaar had suffered similar fate.

The sewer line repair work has been stalled at the cave-in site near the Shastri Nagar railway crossing due to incessant rainfall. On Sunday, both sides of the road were closed for traffic movement as officials suspected the risk of more cave-ins. Executive Engineer of the MC, Pardeep Saluja, said traffic movement had been stopped near the cave-in site to avoid any untoward incident amid rainfall.

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi said the same old brick sewer line was passing under the road near the Shastri Nagar railway crossing and the Saggu Chowk road. A project for the rehabilitation of the old brick sewer line would be launched soon, he said.

