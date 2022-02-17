Now, top layer of newly installed paver blocks starts peeling off on 'Smart Street'

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 16

After a number of recently carpeted roads started breaking down within a short period, questions are now being raised over the quality of newly installed precast paver blocks under the Smart Street Project at junctions of Malhar Road here. The top layer of a number of paver blocks has started peeling off, raising many eyebrows.

Alleging substandard quality of material used and poor workmanship, the Council of Engineers has written to the Principal Secretary of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the authorities concerned of high-power steering committee for the Smart City Mission projects in Punjab and the Department of Local Government, Punjab.

The Council of Engineers raised questions over the quality of precast paver blocks used on the Malhar Road junctions.

They alleged: “About 10-15 mm thick top layer of a large number of the paver blocks that were installed around three months ago had already got damaged, resulting in an uneven surface for the movement of vehicles. Even these were not installed in a right way as per recommendations.”

Kapil Arora of the organisation said: “It is the duty of project engineers of Ludhiana Smart City Limited to keep a check on the quality of material and project work. Despite such major flaws in workmanship and substandard material used in the project, no action has been taken by the authorities concerned.”

“We have sent a notice to the departments concerned against the inordinate delay, use of substandard material and poor workmanship in civil works of Smart City projects, including Smart Road and ROB/RUBs, also resulting into prolonged air and water pollution due to the delay. We are planning to move the NGT against the authorities concerned,” he said.

Earlier, a traders’ association and some opposition leaders have already raised questions over the project design and the work.

The top layer of the recently recarpeted stretch of Malhar Road had also started peeling off from various points after rainfall in the recent past.

However, Superintending Engineer of the MC & the LSCL could not be contacted for comments.