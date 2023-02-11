Now, traffic police to update route diversion info on social media

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, February 10

To ensure the reach of information pertaining to traffic diversions or any other traffic plan of the Ludhiana traffic police to the maximum residents, the traffic police have decided to update information on its official Facebook page and Twitter handle.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Varinder Singh Brar after taking charge took a meeting of all traffic policemen. ADCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma accompanied the DCP in a specially convened meeting on Friday.

“To serve the residents with maximum information, the traffic police will now regularly update the information about traffic diversions, if any, due to the ongoing Elevated Road project or visits of VIPs to the city. It will help the residents to take measures in advance while venturing out of their houses,” Brar said.

He said even if residents were having any issues related to traffic, they could send a message on the Facebook page or Twitter handle and the traffic police team would try to sort out the same.

The DCP also issued instructions to traffic zone in-charges to ensure shopkeepers did not resort to encroachments outside their shops as these create traffic hurdles. He asked the traffic officials to hold meetings with shopkeepers in this regard.

Instructions were also given to the officials to ensure no heavy vehicles enter the no entry zone in designated markets and to take action against such violations.

Meanwhile, the DCP took feedback from traffic policemen about places where traffic jams occur in routine and discussed solutions for the same. He also heard problems faced by traffic police officials while on duty and assured to resolve them.

Notably, the issue of traffic jam near ISBT and Bharat Nagar Chowk was also highlighted in these columns on Friday.

Brar while taking suo motu cognisance of the news report, asked the zone in-charges concerned to ensure smooth flow of traffic at these spots for the convenience of commuters.