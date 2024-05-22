Now, travel to seven Jyotirlings with railways

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

A 3AC train for ‘7 Jyotirling Yatra’ will be started by the Northern Railways from June 16. The train would take passengers on a 13-day pilgrimage to Somnath, Nageshwar, Triyambhkeshwar, Onkareshwar, Bhimshankar, Ghrineshwar and Mahakaleshwar. This would be Bharat Gaurav Train, which will begin yatra from June 16 from Amritsar Railway Station and return on June 28.

This package includes 3AC Comfort and standard classes. The passengers can board the train from Amritsar, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari and Ajmer.

Besides, food, non-AC bus and rooms for the standard category, and AC rooms and non-AC bus commute for the comfort class will be included. Housekeeping will also be available on the train.

