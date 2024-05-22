Now, travel to seven Jyotirlings with railways

Ludhiana, May 21
A 3AC train for ‘7 Jyotirling Yatra’ will be started by the Northern Railways from June 16. The train would take passengers on a 13-day pilgrimage to Somnath, Nageshwar, Triyambhkeshwar, Onkareshwar, Bhimshankar, Ghrineshwar and Mahakaleshwar. This would be Bharat Gaurav Train, which will begin yatra from June 16 from Amritsar Railway Station and return on June 28.
This package includes 3AC Comfort and standard classes. The passengers can board the train from Amritsar, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Ambala Cantt, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari and Ajmer.
Besides, food, non-AC bus and rooms for the standard category, and AC rooms and non-AC bus commute for the comfort class will be included. Housekeeping will also be available on the train.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site
Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...
Their ‘Delhi chalo’ nixed by BJP, farmers threaten to block ML Khattar’s entry into Lok Sabha
Haryana ex-CM banking on ‘silent’ rural voters
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...