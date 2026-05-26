Now, trees on Ludhiana agri varsity campus to tell their tales

Walking through lush avenues of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has now become an adventure in itself as the trees on campus have now become doorways to stories.

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The university has launched “QR Treescape Initiative”, turning its green expanses into an interactive library where heritage mangoes, radiant gulmohars and golden amaltas share their secrets. As part of the programme, more than 200 QR codes have been installed on important and heritage trees located at key points across the university campus.

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By scanning the codes through mobile phones, anyone can access scientific and educational information related to the trees. The digital profiles include botanical and common names, ecological importance, medicinal uses, flowering and fruiting patterns and several other botanical details.

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The initiative covers a wide range of ornamental and indigenous species that enrich the biodiversity and landscape of the campus. Some of the prominent trees included are lal gulmohar, neeli gulmohar, red plumeria, mango, molsari and amaltas.

The project, blending technology with ecology, invites students, faculty and visitors to explore the living campus as a vibrant classroom under the open sky.

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The digital tree mapping programme is designed to promote environmental awareness, biodiversity conservation and interactive learning across the campus. Launched under the university’s ongoing clean and green drive, the initiative is being implemented by the Estate Office, the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, and the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics.

The project is aimed at transforming the university into a vibrant outdoor learning space where technology and nature complement each other.

Besides improving the aesthetic and educational appeal of the campus, the initiative is expected to encourage experiential learning, and support academic and research activities related to plant sciences and environmental studies. It will also help in documentation and identification of campus flora while sensitising visitors to ecological value of trees and green spaces.

Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said the initiative reflected the university’s focus on environmental sustainability and innovation-led education. He added integrating digital tools with biodiversity conservation would help students and visitors develop a deeper understanding and appreciation of trees and the environment.

Gosal said such efforts play an important role in shaping environmentally aware citizens and encouraging collective action for a cleaner and healthier future.

The university plans to gradually expand the initiative by adding more trees and plant species across the campus in the coming months, creating a comprehensive digital repository of the PAU’s rich plant wealth, university officials said.