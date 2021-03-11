Now, vet varsity NRI student declared pass

Ludhiana, May 12
Ajaydeep Singh, a third year NRI student of Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has now been declared pass after the matter was put forward before the Veterinary Council of India. He was earlier declared failed by the authorities.
Teacher suspended
Jaswinder Singh, father of the student, said he brought the matter to the notice of the Veterinary Council of India, after which its president contacted VC Inderjit Singh and a probe was marked. A teacher was suspended after the probe.
