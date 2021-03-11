Now, vet varsity NRI student declared pass

Ludhiana, May 12

Ajaydeep Singh, a third year NRI student of Bachelor of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) has now been declared pass after the matter was put forward before the Veterinary Council of India. He was earlier declared failed by the authorities.

Addressing a press meet today, Jaswinder Singh, father of the student, said he brought the matter to the notice of the veterinary council, after which its president Umesh Chander Sharma contacted VC Inderjit Singh in this regard and a probe was marked.

