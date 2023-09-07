NRI brother-sister duo lose Rs 57.60 lakh to cyber crooks

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

The Sadar police have registered a case of fraud, criminal conspiracy and under the IT Act against two women and some unidentified persons for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 57.60 lakh from bank accounts of an NRI brother-sister duo.

The suspects have been identified as Suneha Gupta of Threeke, Kiran Devi of Faridabad and some unidentified persons. The case was registered on the complaint of Puneet Sahni, branch manager, HDFC Bank, Pakhowal road, Ludhiana.

Puneet Sahni said when the bank noticed that there were large online transactions and withdrawal from both accounts of NRIs Ramandeep Singh Grewal and his sister Harpreet Kaur, they immediately contacted them. The NRIs confirmed that they did not make any transactions from their accounts.

Sahni said during investigation, it came to fore that the suspects cloned ATM cards of the account holders. They used the cloned ATM cards for online shopping and cash withdrawal to the tune of Rs 57.60 lakh. Investigation officer Inspector Gurpreet Singh said the suspects would be arrested soon.