NRI from Gujjarwal is Indian Overseas Congress women's wing convener

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 18
State coordinator of the OBC wing of Congress party, Harpreet Singh Guram has informed that Gurminder Kaur Randhawa, an NRI from Gujjarwal village in Ludhiana district, has been appointed convener of the women’s wing of Indian Overseas Congress for England and Europe.
A communication issued by the chairman, IOC department of the All India Congress Committee, Sam Pitroda reads, “In this capacity, you are expected to identify and work with qualified, capable, committed and concerned people to lead the various initiatives of the IOC.”
