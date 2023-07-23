NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 22

An orphaned man who had been serving the family of Canada-based NRI Baninderdeep Singh (42) for over 15 years at Lalton Kalan here turned out to be the key conspirator behind the gruesome killing of the NRI. The key conspirator in connivance with the friend of the victim had hired four contact killers to kill him.

Suspect was promised share in property The deceased’s parents had also promised Bal Singh that they would take him to Canada and also give him a share in the property but NRI Baninderdeep was against the decision and it became one of the reasons behind the conspiracy.

The Ludhiana police claimed to have cracked the murder case within 72 hours with the arrest of six suspects, including a 17-year-old minor.

The suspects have been identified as Bal Singh (28) from Madhya Pradesh, who was staying with the NRI’s family for the past 15 years and was being treated like a son, and Jagraj Singh, alias Gaja (29), of CRPF Colony, Dugri, a friend of the deceased, who is already facing five criminal cases. The four contract killers, hired by Bal, have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi (23), of Jagdev Nagar, Sohil Ali (22) of Mehmoodpura, Varinder, alias Vicky (22), of SBS Nagar and a minor youth from Dugri.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, JCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, DCP (Crime) Harmeet Hundal and ADCP Sameer Verma conducted a press conference regarding the matter.

Sidhu said on the night of June 18, Baninderdeep along with his servant Bal Singh were returning home from his farmhouse when the four assailants cornered them and brutally attacked the NRI with sharp weapons, who died on the spot. Since Bal, who was accompanying the NRI was the key conspirator, the assailants also rendered minor injuries to him to make the police believe that the former was not involved in the killing. Bal had informed the contract killers about the location of the NRI and himself while leaving the farmhouse.

The CP said since the day one probe, Bal remained the prime suspect. Further, CCTV footage of the killers was recovered and their connection with Bal was established. Later, during questioning of the servant, he confessed to have hatched the conspiracy.

Though Bal was a servant in the NRI’s house, he was being treated like a son. The NRI used to abuse Bal and even his mother every other day due to the former’s short-tempered nature. It used to hurt Bal and the same prompted him to eliminate the NRI. He contacted Jagraj, a friend of the NRI, who also wanted to kill the victim due to some property dispute. Both hired the contact killers for Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2.70 lakh were given to them in advance, ADCP Sameer Verma said.

Suspect’s marriage proposal rejected due to NRI

About four years ago Bal had lied to a girl, he wished to get married, that he owns a farmhouse in Lalton Kalan but it belonged to the NRI. Baninderdeep had then exposed Bal’s lies to the girl following which his marriage proposal was rejected.

