 NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

Orphaned treated as family member hatched conspiracy with victim’s friend

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

Cops address mediapersons in Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 22

An orphaned man who had been serving the family of Canada-based NRI Baninderdeep Singh (42) for over 15 years at Lalton Kalan here turned out to be the key conspirator behind the gruesome killing of the NRI. The key conspirator in connivance with the friend of the victim had hired four contact killers to kill him.

Suspect was promised share in property

The deceased’s parents had also promised Bal Singh that they would take him to Canada and also give him a share in the property but NRI Baninderdeep was against the decision and it became one of the reasons behind the conspiracy.

The Ludhiana police claimed to have cracked the murder case within 72 hours with the arrest of six suspects, including a 17-year-old minor.

The suspects have been identified as Bal Singh (28) from Madhya Pradesh, who was staying with the NRI’s family for the past 15 years and was being treated like a son, and Jagraj Singh, alias Gaja (29), of CRPF Colony, Dugri, a friend of the deceased, who is already facing five criminal cases. The four contract killers, hired by Bal, have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi (23), of Jagdev Nagar, Sohil Ali (22) of Mehmoodpura, Varinder, alias Vicky (22), of SBS Nagar and a minor youth from Dugri.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, JCP Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, DCP (Crime) Harmeet Hundal and ADCP Sameer Verma conducted a press conference regarding the matter.

Sidhu said on the night of June 18, Baninderdeep along with his servant Bal Singh were returning home from his farmhouse when the four assailants cornered them and brutally attacked the NRI with sharp weapons, who died on the spot. Since Bal, who was accompanying the NRI was the key conspirator, the assailants also rendered minor injuries to him to make the police believe that the former was not involved in the killing. Bal had informed the contract killers about the location of the NRI and himself while leaving the farmhouse.

The CP said since the day one probe, Bal remained the prime suspect. Further, CCTV footage of the killers was recovered and their connection with Bal was established. Later, during questioning of the servant, he confessed to have hatched the conspiracy.

Though Bal was a servant in the NRI’s house, he was being treated like a son. The NRI used to abuse Bal and even his mother every other day due to the former’s short-tempered nature. It used to hurt Bal and the same prompted him to eliminate the NRI. He contacted Jagraj, a friend of the NRI, who also wanted to kill the victim due to some property dispute. Both hired the contact killers for Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2.70 lakh were given to them in advance, ADCP Sameer Verma said.

Suspect’s marriage proposal rejected due to NRI

About four years ago Bal had lied to a girl, he wished to get married, that he owns a farmhouse in Lalton Kalan but it belonged to the NRI. Baninderdeep had then exposed Bal’s lies to the girl following which his marriage proposal was rejected.

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana NRI murder case cracked; domestic help hatched conspiracy

2
Trending

Is Rekha in live-in relationship with her secretary, was she the reason her husband died by suicide, her biography says so

3
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

4
Nation

Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return

5
Nation

Manipur Police make 5th arrest in connection with parading of two women

6
Punjab

Unfortunate that Governor doesn't know if calling special Punjab Assembly session in June was legal: Bhagwant Mann

7
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

8
Himachal

Apples in Himachal Pradesh to be sold by weight, not by boxes; govt threatens to cancel licences of dissenting agents

9
Nation

India ‘gifts’ missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

10
Trending

Urfi Javed posts video of 4 'drunk' men who harassed her on flight to Goa, says ‘I am public figure, not public property’

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Raigad landslide toll reaches 27, 81 still missing; intensive search operation on

Raigad landslide toll reaches 27, 81 still missing; intensive search operation on

Massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Rai...

Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far

Juvenile among 2 more Manipur suspects held; 6 behind bars so far

Naga groups want trial by fast-track court | Meiteis flee Mi...

Friction deepens, session washout looms

Friction deepens, session washout looms

Debate on crime must cover Oppn-ruled states too: Govt

2 die in Shimla landslide; 3 missing after flashflood

2 die in Shimla landslide; 3 missing after flashflood

Cheer for Himachal growers, govt okays sale of apple by weight, not boxes

Cheer for Himachal growers, govt okays sale of apple by weight, not boxes


Cities

View All

Heavy rain floods city roads

Heavy rain floods city roads

No relief in Tarn Taran district

Knotty Affair: Black cables overshadow beauty of historical places

50 new vehicles to improve garbage collection in city

Woman killed in freak accident on BRTS corridor

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

Rain back, so is waterlogging, Mohali residents at wits’ end

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Panic as swollen Tangri water enters Ambala residential areas

Prepare to shell out more for car parking in Chandigarh

4 mini forests to be developed at Dwarka expressway cloverleaf

4 mini forests to be developed at Dwarka expressway cloverleaf

Rain in upper reaches poses risk of another spell of flood in Delhi

Amid rising cases, Delhi’s dengue control workers’ union threatens strike from July 31

Union MoS Rao gives job letters at Rozgar Mela

Customs seizes foreign currency worth Rs 10 crore at Delhi airport

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Looking forward: Follow European, Chinese system to channelise rivers

Downpour fails to dampen spirit

Vigilance Bureau arrests Junior Assistant for taking Rs 24K bribe

Flooding forces family to cremate relative at home

32-year-old man dies as car-truck collide

32-year-old man dies as car-truck collide

MC finds untreated waste from 50 CETP being dumped into sewer lines illegally

Police team attacked by mining mafia

Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms

Residents rejoice as maximum temperature drops by 7.8°C

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Gang of drug suppliers busted, kingpin, 2 others held