'NRI Punjabian Naal Milni' on December 23

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Tuesday said the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, would organise ‘NRI Punjabian Naal Milni’ to prompt redressal of their grievances on December 23 in Guru Nanak Bhawan here.

Reviewing the preparations for the event, Malik said that NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal would personally hear the issues of the Punjabi diaspora besides Deputy Commissioners, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Senior Superintendents of Police, Sangrur, Barnala, and Malerkotla, and other senior officers will also be present in the function to ensure on the spot redressal of complaints filed by NRIs.

The Deputy Commissioner has exhorted the NRIs to actively participate in the function and they can register themselves through online mode by using the portal https://eservices.punjab.gov.in/. Further, registration counters will also be set up at the venue of the event on December 23 in the Guru Nanak Bhawan here. She said the registration of NRIs to take place at 10 am.