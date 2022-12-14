'NRI Punjabian Naal Milni' on December 23

Ludhiana, December 13
Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Tuesday said the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, would organise ‘NRI Punjabian Naal Milni’ to prompt redressal of their grievances on December 23 in Guru Nanak Bhawan here.
Reviewing the preparations for the event, Malik said that NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal would personally hear the issues of the Punjabi diaspora besides Deputy Commissioners, Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Senior Superintendents of Police, Sangrur, Barnala, and Malerkotla, and other senior officers will also be present in the function to ensure on the spot redressal of complaints filed by NRIs.
The Deputy Commissioner has exhorted the NRIs to actively participate in the function and they can register themselves through online mode by using the portal https://eservices.punjab.gov.in/. Further, registration counters will also be set up at the venue of the event on December 23 in the Guru Nanak Bhawan here. She said the registration of NRIs to take place at 10 am.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...