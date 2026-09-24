NRI suicide case: Three nabbed, IRS officer among six booked

After the Police Division-5 registered a case against six persons, including a woman Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, in the case of death of 70-year-old NRI Satnam Singh, who came to the city from England on Sunday, the police have arrested three suspects in the case.

The NRI had consumed some poisonous substance in a hotel on Pakhowal Road in Ludhiana to end his life. The police took the action on the basis of a suicide note found in the deceased’s bag and the video found in his mobile phone. The victim had written the names of the suspects in the suicide note and had accused them of allegedly harassing him.

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The police have registered a case against the suspects for allegedly harassing and forcing Satnam Singh to die by suicide.

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In a statement to the police, the deceased’s son, Sartaj Singh, alleged that his father had been troubled by a property dispute for a long time. Their relatives implicated his father in a property fraud case and filed an FIR against him. Subsequently, pressure was allegedly exerted to implicate his brother, Samardeep Singh, also in the case.

Satnam was staying in England for a long time. On Sunday, he came to Ludhiana and booked a room in a hotel on Pakhowal Road. He had not informed his family about his arrival in India. He was found dead in his hotel room on Monday. During the investigation, the police found a suicide note in his belongings.

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According to reports, the dispute and mental stress led Satnam Singh to take the step. The police seized the suicide note and video and launched a probe. Investigating officer Parshottam Lal said a case had been registered against six persons. The police were searching for the remaining suspects.

Before ending his life, he recorded a video on his mobile and sent it to an acquaintance. In the video, he allegedly named the suspects and held them responsible for his troubles. Considering the suicide note and video as crucial evidence in the investigation, the police have named six individuals in the case.