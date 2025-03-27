DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / NRI woman dies of burns

NRI woman dies of burns

Victim was burnt by tenants, alleges her daughter
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
An NRI woman, a US citizen, died under mysterious circumstances here in the Haibowal area. Ravinder Kaur, daughter of the deceased, Narinder Kaur Deol, said she was in the US when she got a call from someone in Ludhiana that her mother was admitted to a hospital with burn injuries.

She said in a video call from the US, the mother, who received 90 per cent burns, asked her daughter on Sunday not to come to India and she would be fine.

But she came on Monday, i.e March 24, and by then her mother succumbed to her injuries. Ravinder Kaur has levelled allegations that her mother was allegedly burnt by their tenants, who had not given rent for the past five months. Still, her mother had allowed them to stay on the ground floor of the house.

She alleged that the tenants had murdered her old mother, who was staying here for the past over one- -and-a-half year. The elderly woman had to return to the US in June.

Ravinder Kaur said she had complained about the incident to the police, who had assured to bring justice to her mother. Meanwhile, the police are looking into the matter.

