NRIs donate ACs, sports goods to school

Our Correspondent

Raikot, May 12

NRIs, who contributed generously for the reconstruction of Government Primary School at Nathowal village in Ludhiana district, have now come forward to strengthen amenities and the sports wing at the school.

Activists of Nathowal Welfare Society, led by Jagdev Singh and Kulwant Singh, said family of NRI Gurdip Singh Buttar, who had contributed Rs 25 lakh for the construction of the school, has now provided five air conditioners and two LEDs for the school.

NRIs Manpreet Singh Buttar and Jagpreet Singh Jaggu have provided 35 hockey sticks, five boxes of balls and kits to the school for the girls’ hockey team of the village.

DPRO Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal and office-bearers of the society felicitated the NRIs for the gesture and concern shown towards welfare of government school students of their native village.