NRIs donate ACs, sports goods to school

Raikot, May 12
NRIs, who contributed generously for the reconstruction of Government Primary School at Nathowal village in Ludhiana district, have now come forward to strengthen amenities and the sports wing at the school.
Activists of Nathowal Welfare Society, led by Jagdev Singh and Kulwant Singh, said family of NRI Gurdip Singh Buttar, who had contributed Rs 25 lakh for the construction of the school, has now provided five air conditioners and two LEDs for the school.
NRIs Manpreet Singh Buttar and Jagpreet Singh Jaggu have provided 35 hockey sticks, five boxes of balls and kits to the school for the girls’ hockey team of the village.
DPRO Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal and office-bearers of the society felicitated the NRIs for the gesture and concern shown towards welfare of government school students of their native village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
Chintan Shivir: Congress says ‘one family one ticket’ proposal being discussed
The party is also considering capping at 5 years holding of ...
Kashmiri Pandits working under PM's rehabilitation package in Valley stage protests after Rahul Bhat's killing
Terrorists killed Rahul Bhat in a government office during w...
Environment for ‘fruitful, constructive dialogue’ with India not there: Pakistan Foreign Office
The remarks by Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar come i...