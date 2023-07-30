NRI’s house theft case cracked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 29

The city police today claimed to have cracked a major house theft case of a non-resident Indian (NRI) and arrested a suspect. The police also recovered cash and valuables worth Rs 20.29 lakh from him.

The suspect has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Kalu, a resident of Rania village here.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DCP JS Teja and ADCP Sameer Verma addressed a press conference in this regard.

The CP said Hardeep Singh Sohal, an NRI, along with his family, had gone to Australia on June 16. On the intervening night of June 26 and 27, the suspect had entered the house and decamped with Rs 4.95 lakh in cash, 35-tola gold and 100 Australian dollars. On the complaint of Hardeep’s mother Ranjit Kaur, a case was registered against the unidentified suspect on June 28 at the Sadar police station.

He said a special team was formed which solved the case within a month and arrested the suspect. The entire stolen cash and valuables were seized from the thief.

The man also has a criminal record as a case under the Arms Act was registered against him in 2007 and a case of theft in 2022 by the Sadar police station.