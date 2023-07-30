NRI’s house theft case cracked

Ludhiana, July 29
The city police today claimed to have cracked a major house theft case of a non-resident Indian (NRI) and arrested a suspect. The police also recovered cash and valuables worth Rs 20.29 lakh from him.
The suspect has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, alias Kalu, a resident of Rania village here.
Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DCP JS Teja and ADCP Sameer Verma addressed a press conference in this regard.
The CP said Hardeep Singh Sohal, an NRI, along with his family, had gone to Australia on June 16. On the intervening night of June 26 and 27, the suspect had entered the house and decamped with Rs 4.95 lakh in cash, 35-tola gold and 100 Australian dollars. On the complaint of Hardeep’s mother Ranjit Kaur, a case was registered against the unidentified suspect on June 28 at the Sadar police station.
He said a special team was formed which solved the case within a month and arrested the suspect. The entire stolen cash and valuables were seized from the thief.
The man also has a criminal record as a case under the Arms Act was registered against him in 2007 and a case of theft in 2022 by the Sadar police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported
The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...
Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings
Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...
Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants
Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...
Stage set for stormy week as Parliament set to take up Delhi services bill
The government has also listed 13 draft legislations for con...
ISRO successfully places Singapore's DS-SAR, 6 other satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...