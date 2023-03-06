NRIs' kin worried over attack on Hindu shrines in Oz

Our Correspondent

Parents and kin of NRIs settled in Australia are a worried lot as radical outfits continue spreading hatred by vandalising Hindu religious places in various states of the Wide Brown Land.

Shree Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Brisbane was the latest Hindu shrine which was vandalised by some unknown miscreants on Saturday. ISKCON temple in Melbourne’s Albert Park, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Carrum Downs Victoria and the Swami Narayan Temple in Melbourne were earlier targeted on different occasions for defacing with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti.

Though Indian government has repeatedly condemned the vandalism against the Hindu temples in Australia and raised the issue at diplomatic level, kin of NRIs settled at the island wish that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take up the issue with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during his visit to India scheduled to commence on March 8, the Holi festival. The latest hate crime occurred when social and religious organisations of the region had launched a campaign to spread of universal brotherhood by spreading teachings of Lord Krishna.