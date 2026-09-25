NRI’s video recorded before suicide surfaces on social media, kin refuse to perform last rites

A video of property dealer Satnam Singh (70), who died by suicide in a hotel in Ludhiana after coming from England, has surfaced on social media. The NRI filmed the video before the suicide, accusing his uncle’s daughters and a Central Government officer of harassing him.

Satnam had said a false case was filed against him which forced him to take the extreme step.

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Meanwhile, the family has turned to social media to demand justice. A page in the name of ‘Justice for Satnam Singh” has been created on Instagram. In a latest post shared on it, his family said they would not cremate the body till all suspects were arrested.

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Three suspects were already arrested by the Ludhiana police in the case earlier.

In the video, Satnam Singh had said: “My uncle had five daughters and he adopted me as his son. After my uncle’s death in 1990, my aunt stayed with me for 31 years. My family took great care of her. In the final stages of cancer, she bequeathed house 43-B to me.”

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“Aunt’s daughters, by using their links, get registered a false FIR of property fraud against me. In exchange for cancelling the case, the suspects demanded 5 acres of land and houses number 43-B and 44-B at Sarabha Nagar be transferred to their name. They also threatened to include the names of my two sons, Samardeep Singh and Sartaj, in the FIR, if I did not comply,” it said.

The post further read: “The last rites will not be held till the arrests are made. The family is demanding justice. Please spread this message as widely as possible.”

The NRI had rented a hotel room on Pakhowal Road on Sunday and on Monday, he was found dead by hotel staff.