NSPS boys win basketball tourney

Basketball players of Nankana Sahib Public School with school staff in Ludhiana on Thursday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Students of Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Gill Road, won the Inter-School Zonal Level Basketball Tournament for Boys (U-19) held at Government Senior Secondary School, Thareeke. Thirteen teams took part in the tournament organised by the School Education Department and in the final, NSPS edged out Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Shimlapuri to clinch the title. Five players of the winning team were selected to take part in the District Level Basketball Tournament. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich wished them success in the forthcoming competition.

Career guidance session

BCM School, Chandigarh Road, organised a ‘Career Guidance Session’ for Commerce aspirants from class X. The resource person of the session was the school alumnus, Nikhil Sachdeva who is presently working as a chartered accountant. He demonstrated various career options for Commerce aspirants. He also acquainted the students with course of action for preparation to become a chartered accountant .He told the students about famous colleges and how getting a degree from a reputed college helps to draw handsome package.

Powerpoint competition held

Sahodhya Inter-School PowerPoint competition was hosted at The Lakewood School for students to present their views on Sustainable Development Goals, Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and Goal 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure). The day-long programme was initiated with the lighting of the lamp by Director Principal Dr Ritu Bhanot along with guests of honour Dr Puneetpal Singh, Professor, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College and Dr Balvinder Taneja.

Indoor Games activity

Amrita Shergill Girls Hostel, Panjab University Regional Centre of Ludhiana, organised an Indoor Games activity and plantation drive to celebrate the occasion of “National Sports Day”. Event took place under the guidance of Dr Aman Amrit Cheema, Director, PURC, Ludhiana. Dr Vaishali Thakur, Warden, Amrita Shergill Girls Hostel, was the convenor of this event.

World Water Week

The week-long celebrations (August 23 to September 1) marking ‘World Water Week’ concluded at BVM USN today. The theme of the World Water Week 2022 ‘ Seeing the Unseen: The Value of Water’, was the prime focus of this celebration. The students enthusiastically participated in creative activities like role play and poster-making, displaying their artistic & aesthetic skills. Students and staff members pledged to use water judiciously.

DAV School hoopsters shine

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road branch, secured positions in the Zonal Basketball Tournament. The students of the school annexed title in the boys U-14 category besides securing third position in the boys U-19 group. The victorious team (U-14) qualified for the district level championship. Dr Satwant Kaur Bhullar, principal of the school congratulated the students and Rajesh Thakur, head of the physical education department, on this success.

