NSPS, Neeta Club romp home

Ludhiana, May 29
Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Rampur Chhanna, emerged champions in the junior section while Neeta Club of Rampur were winners in the senior category at the 13th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival. The sports event was organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar, on the the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.
NSPS players overpowered Eknoor Academy whom they beat 3-1. The issue was resolved through penalty shootout as the two sides were tied 4-4.
In the senior section, Neeta Club scraped past Dr Kuldeep Singh Club of Moga 5-4. The two teams were locked 3-3 at half time.
