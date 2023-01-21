 NSS camp : The Tribune India

NSS camp

Volunteers take part in a cleanliness drive during an NSS camp at the Doraha College of Education. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Doraha: Doraha College of Education organised a seven-day NSS camp on the theme of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Fit India Campaign’. The NSS volunteers carried out various cleanliness drives and survey activities including a visit to Government School in the adopted village of Doraha. An eye check-up camp at the college in association with Soni Eye Care Centre, was also held. Around 100 NSS volunteers, faculty members, drivers and local residents took the advantage of the camp by getting the opportunity to know more about various aspects of eye care. Tree plantation drive was also conducted on the college campus and medicinal plants like neem, dalchini, laung, ajwain and tulsi were planted.

Investor Awareness programme

Ludhiana: An investor awareness programme was held under the aegis of Internal Quality Assurance Cell at Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Gujarkhan Campus. The resource persons for the event were Gaurav Rakheja and Saurabh Goyal. They talked about the available investment and career opportunities in the current market scenario. They also shared information about rights and obligations while dealing in the financial market.

National Youth Week

Students and faculty of Government College for Girls celebrated National Youth Week from January 13 to 19. During the celebrations, poster making, essay writing, nukkad natak and Slogan writing competitions were held on the topic of HIV and AIDS. Dr Tarunpreet Singh Thind made students aware about the causes for the spread of HIV and AIDS and asked them to maintain good health.

Seminar on ip rights

Awareness programmes were organised at GTB National College, Dakha, on IP rights. Dr Hemant Khosla, Deputy Registrar in the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Government of India, addressed the students of Computer Science stream on the theme ‘IPR Awareness’ under Intellectual Property Awareness Programme of the ministry. Principal Dr Avtar Singh lauded the efforts of the government and Dr Khosla and motivated students and teachers to make the best use of the lecture.

Cancer awareness camp

CT University, in collaboration with World Cancer Care Charitable Society, DMC Hospital Ludhiana, and American Oncology Institute, organised a free cancer awareness and medical camp on Friday. The camp was aimed at creating awareness among people about initial symptoms which later evolve into cancer. The camp was inaugurated by Charanjit Singh Channi, Chancellor, CT University, and other guests.

PU results

Students of MEd 2nd semester at GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, bagged four university positions in the examinations conducted by Panjab University, Chandigarh. College principal Pargat Singh Garcha said: “The examinations were held in the month of July last year. Jaskiran Kaur, with 394 marks out of 450 (87.56 per cent) got the first place in Panjab University merit list. Palak Budhiraja and Kiranpreet Kaur with 383 (85.11 per cent) and 379 (84.22 per cent) marks, respectively, secured fifth and sixth positions, while Himanshu with 377 marks (83.77 per cent) was placed at seventh position in the university merit list.”

Science Workshop

BCM Arya Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, organised Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Science Workshop in collaboration with Chandigarh University and the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, recently. A mobile exhibition bus, 'Exhibition on the wheels' reached the school premises with a team of scientists from various disciplines. The team was led Dr Meenakshi Verma, doctorate in nano-chemistry from America. It showcased interesting information on rocket science, mathematical sciences, environment sciences, biological sciences and agriculture.

Declamation contest

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Block-level declamation contest for English was held recently at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Kanganwal village. The contest was held for three categories, namely Middle, High and Senior Secondary. District Education Officer Jaswinder Kaur gave away prizes to winners who will now participate in the district-level contest scheduled to be held at Malerkotla on Saturday. /OC

