NSS camp at GADVASU

Ludhiana, March 20
A week-long National Service Scheme (NSS) camp was inaugurated at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences. More than 80 volunteers of are participating in the camp.
The objective of the camp is to spread awareness on the worth of each vote and subsequently motivate society to develop a sense of social and civic responsibility. While taking forward the duties of a good citizen, the volunteers will also clean the area and paint the university boundary wall near Agar Nagar.
