NSS units at PAU sensitised to combating sexual abuse

The National Service Scheme (NSS) units of the College of Agriculture and the College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a lecture on “Combating sexual harassment and creating safe campus: Role of ICC”, said officials.

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More than 200 volunteers benefitted from the session.

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They said the lecture, aimed at creating awareness about preventing sexual harassment and promoting a safe and respectful campus environment, was a part of the ongoing NSS camp.

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Shalini Sharma, professor, and presiding officer, Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), delivered the keynote lecture. She highlighted the significance of addressing issues related to sexual harassment in educational institutions, and elaborated on the concept of sexual harassment, its forms and impact on individuals as well as institutions.

She shed light on the role and functioning of the ICC in addressing such complaints and ensuring a safe campus environment. She encouraged the students to be aware of their rights and responsibilities, and to contribute towards maintaining dignity and respect on campus.

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Nirmal Jaura, director students’ welfare, and chief guest for the event, emphasised the importance of such lectures in shaping a safe campus environment based on equity, respect and safety. He encouraged the volunteers to participate in social service and future awareness programmes.

Harmeet Singh Saralch, NSS coordinator, highlighted various activities undertaken by the NSS units and emphasised the role of volunteers in spreading awareness on important social issues.