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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Nukkad natak, awareness & counselling sessions mark World Breastfeeding Week

Ludhiana: Nukkad natak, awareness & counselling sessions mark World Breastfeeding Week

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:19 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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A doctor addresses an event at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana.
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The ESIC Medical College and Hospital here staged a nukkad natak (street play) and is conducting awareness and counselling sessions to mark the World Breastfeeding Week — from August 1 to 7.

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The activities are being conducted under the theme: Breastfeeding for a sustainable start in life- strengthen what works.

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To mark the occasion, Dr Aparajita Sophia D’souza, medical superintendent, and heads of paediatrics, obstetrics, gynaecology and community medicine departments organised a public interaction forum and addressed patients’ queries. They highlighted the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life.

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Dr D’souza said breast milk is “liquid gold” for infants and called for collective support from healthcare institutions, families, workplaces and communities to create a breastfeeding-friendly environment, ensuring every child receives the best-possible start to life.

A nukkad natak by nursing students, awareness talks, counselling sessions and demonstrations on correct breastfeeding techniques are being conducted in the OPDs, wards, patient waiting areas and urban and rural health training centres.

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A scientific programme for healthcare professionals, including a sensitisation lecture by Dr D’souza and a quiz competition for nursing staff and junior faculty, was also organised as part of the activities.

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