Nutri-cereals good for pre-diabetic rural Punjabi women: Study

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

In a recent study titled ‘Utilisation of underutilised grains in regional foods for improved health and nutritional status of the rural Punjabi women,’ conducted by the Department of Food Nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), an improved nutritional profile was noticed among pre-diabetic rural women, who were given modified foods by incorporating grains such as millets and legumes.

Explaining the premise, Dr Neerja Singla, associate professor, said, “Millets have a great potential as a diet for prediabetes due to their high nutritional content, gluten-free and low glycemic index properties. Due to their high dietary fibre content, proteins with balanced amino acid profile, essential minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, these can be considered as ‘nutri-cereals’. However, due to the changing lifestyle, they are now considered as ‘forgotten grains’, especially in Punjabi diets.”

“Due to increasing incidence of diabetes among rural women of Punjab, there is a need to develop foods that mimic the regional foods and can be conveniently adopted by people,” she said.

“The results of dietary intervention on prediabetic rural women showed an improvement in their nutritional profile due to a positive effect of the modified foods on the blood profile of the subjects,” she added.