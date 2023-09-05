Nutrition Week at Gill Park school

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Nutrition Week is being organised at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, to encourage students to consume healthy and nutritious food. Students of Class VIII spoke about the benefits of a balanced diet. They stated that consuming junk food could make one lazy and obese as it has a lot of saturated fat. School Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich said that various activities would be organised during the Nutrition Week. She said, “We should avoid eating junk food and consume more fruits, vegetables, pulses and a protein-rich diet. Students need a lot of energy for doing their academic work and playing sports.”

Darshan Academy bags award

Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, has received the North India School Merit Award in the ‘Most Effective Blended Learning Model’ category within the CBSE, Punjab division, in a survey conducted by Education Today. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh accepted the award on behalf of the institution in the felicitation ceremony held at Gurugram. She said that the achievement was no solitary triumph, but a result of the collective dedication and unwavering commitment of the entire Darshan Academy community.

Freshers’ party at girls’ college

The Departments of Commerce and BBA at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, organised a freshers’ party on the campus. Besides organising various games for the new batch, students presented several performances, including singing, short drama, bollywood dance, couple dance and Bhangra. Simarpreet Kaur was adjudged Miss Fresher while Bimandeep Kaur and Aishmeen Kaur finished as the first and second runners-up.

BCM School, Chandigarh road

BCM School, Chandigarh Road, has been honoured with the North India School Merit Awards and voted as the number one school in two categories — Parents’ Choice Award-2023 and Best in Co-curricular Education. Principal DP Guleria received the certificates and trophies on behalf of the school at Gurugram where principals of reputed schools from different states of the country showed their elite presence.

Guru Nanak School, Model Town

An event was recently organised ahead of Janmashtami at Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town. Various activities were organised for students from nursery to Class II. Students looked adorable as they dressed as Krishna, Radha and ‘Gopiyan’ on the occasion.

Spring Dale Public School

Spring Dale Public School celebrated the birth of Lord Krishna ahead of Janmashtami with great enthusiasm and religious fervour. Tiny tots from K1 to K3 graced dressed as Radha and Krishna. They were shown a video on the life of young Krishna. Students gave dance performances on the tunes of ‘Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo’ and ‘Shri Krishna Govind Hare Muraari’. Dahi handi event was another highlight of the day. A Prasad of ‘makhan-misri’ was later distributed among all.

Inter-house badminton tournament

BCM School, Chandigarh Road, organised a two-day inter-house badminton tournament recently. Yamuna House lifted the trophy under the leadership its house captain Vaibhav Gossain, who is a national-level player. Sutlej House emerged as the first runner-up in the competition while Beas House secured the third position. Expressing delight over the victory, Vaibhav thanked the school authorities for organising the tourney, giving students an opportunity to learn and grow. “We look forward to more such events,” he added.

Poem recitation contest at Ryan Int’l

Ryan International School, Dugri, Ludhiana, organised the Sahodaya LSSC (Central zone) Poem Recitation Competition. As many as 18 schools participated in the competition. Students from Class I to Class V, were divided into three groups. Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, emerged as the overall winner. Principal Rajeep Kaur Aulakh congratulated all the winners as well as other participants.

Gatka team selected for state tourney

The gatka team of Nankana Sahib Public School has been selected for the state-level tournament being organised by the Punjab School Education Board. The team comprises of Sahibveer Singh, Sehajdeep Singh and Gurwinder Singh.

The team had participated in the 'Single-Soti Fight' event in the district-level tournament held at Government High School, Mullanpur. Sahibveer has been selected for a solo event, Kirpan Demo, after he won a gold medal in the category in the district-level competition.

Another gatka player Harshit Kaur of Class VIII had also won a silver medal in the Single-Soti Fight at the tourney. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated gatka players and their teacher Amrit Kaur.

Musical evening at Ishmeet Institute

A musical evening was organised at Ishmeet Singh Music Institute here on Monday, in which artistes of the institute performed songs/gazals from book ‘Akhar Akhar’, written by Gurbhajan Singh Gill, a Punjabi poet.