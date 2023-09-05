 Nutrition Week at Gill Park school : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Nutrition Week at Gill Park school
School Notes

Nutrition Week at Gill Park school

Nutrition Week at Gill Park school


Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Nutrition Week is being organised at Nankana Sahib Public School, Gill Park, to encourage students to consume healthy and nutritious food. Students of Class VIII spoke about the benefits of a balanced diet. They stated that consuming junk food could make one lazy and obese as it has a lot of saturated fat. School Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich said that various activities would be organised during the Nutrition Week. She said, “We should avoid eating junk food and consume more fruits, vegetables, pulses and a protein-rich diet. Students need a lot of energy for doing their academic work and playing sports.”

Darshan Academy bags award

Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, has received the North India School Merit Award in the ‘Most Effective Blended Learning Model’ category within the CBSE, Punjab division, in a survey conducted by Education Today. Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh accepted the award on behalf of the institution in the felicitation ceremony held at Gurugram. She said that the achievement was no solitary triumph, but a result of the collective dedication and unwavering commitment of the entire Darshan Academy community.

Freshers’ party at girls’ college

The Departments of Commerce and BBA at Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, organised a freshers’ party on the campus. Besides organising various games for the new batch, students presented several performances, including singing, short drama, bollywood dance, couple dance and Bhangra. Simarpreet Kaur was adjudged Miss Fresher while Bimandeep Kaur and Aishmeen Kaur finished as the first and second runners-up.

BCM School, Chandigarh road

BCM School, Chandigarh Road, has been honoured with the North India School Merit Awards and voted as the number one school in two categories — Parents’ Choice Award-2023 and Best in Co-curricular Education. Principal DP Guleria received the certificates and trophies on behalf of the school at Gurugram where principals of reputed schools from different states of the country showed their elite presence.

Guru Nanak School, Model Town

An event was recently organised ahead of Janmashtami at Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town. Various activities were organised for students from nursery to Class II. Students looked adorable as they dressed as Krishna, Radha and ‘Gopiyan’ on the occasion.

Spring Dale Public School

Spring Dale Public School celebrated the birth of Lord Krishna ahead of Janmashtami with great enthusiasm and religious fervour. Tiny tots from K1 to K3 graced dressed as Radha and Krishna. They were shown a video on the life of young Krishna. Students gave dance performances on the tunes of ‘Govind Bolo Hari Gopal Bolo’ and ‘Shri Krishna Govind Hare Muraari’. Dahi handi event was another highlight of the day. A Prasad of ‘makhan-misri’ was later distributed among all.

Inter-house badminton tournament

BCM School, Chandigarh Road, organised a two-day inter-house badminton tournament recently. Yamuna House lifted the trophy under the leadership its house captain Vaibhav Gossain, who is a national-level player. Sutlej House emerged as the first runner-up in the competition while Beas House secured the third position. Expressing delight over the victory, Vaibhav thanked the school authorities for organising the tourney, giving students an opportunity to learn and grow. “We look forward to more such events,” he added.

Poem recitation contest at Ryan Int’l

Ryan International School, Dugri, Ludhiana, organised the Sahodaya LSSC (Central zone) Poem Recitation Competition. As many as 18 schools participated in the competition. Students from Class I to Class V, were divided into three groups. Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, emerged as the overall winner. Principal Rajeep Kaur Aulakh congratulated all the winners as well as other participants.

Gatka team selected for state tourney

The gatka team of Nankana Sahib Public School has been selected for the state-level tournament being organised by the Punjab School Education Board. The team comprises of Sahibveer Singh, Sehajdeep Singh and Gurwinder Singh.

The team had participated in the 'Single-Soti Fight' event in the district-level tournament held at Government High School, Mullanpur. Sahibveer has been selected for a solo event, Kirpan Demo, after he won a gold medal in the category in the district-level competition.

Another gatka player Harshit Kaur of Class VIII had also won a silver medal in the Single-Soti Fight at the tourney. Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated gatka players and their teacher Amrit Kaur.

Musical evening at Ishmeet Institute

A musical evening was organised at Ishmeet Singh Music Institute here on Monday, in which artistes of the institute performed songs/gazals from book ‘Akhar Akhar’, written by Gurbhajan Singh Gill, a Punjabi poet.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

At 68, celebrated lawyer Harish Salve marries a third time

2
India

Voice behind Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown, ISRO scientist Valarmathi dies

3
Diaspora

Canadian school cancels Khalistan referendum event after organisers fail to remove images of weapon on posters

4
J & K

Hearing on Article 370: Centre objects to NC leader Akbar Lone's pro-Pakistan slogans

5
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

6
World

2 Air Canada planes collide on tarmac at Vancouver Airport

7
World

Joe Biden 'disappointed' Xi Jinping won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

8
India

Special SSP post created in Manipur for retired Army officer who led operations in Myanmar

9
Trending

Sara Ali Khan shares cute picture with brother Ibrahim, fans say 'look at resemblance to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh'

10
Sports

Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah becomes father; welcomes baby boy with wife Sanjana

Don't Miss

View All
Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Top News

Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court

Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court

Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...

Monsoon fury road to recovery: GSI team surveys landslide-hit areas of Mandi

Road to recovery: GSI team surveys landslide-hit areas of Mandi

Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells MP

Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells National Conference MP Mohammad Akbar Lone

In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly

Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks

Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks

Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...


Cities

View All

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Rangla Punjab Tourism Summit begins on Sept 11

Valmiki community flays AAP MLA’s remarks on Bori video

Choked sewers, poor sanitation irk residents

Residents protest as pits dug to lay LPG pipeline not filled yet

Anti-drug campaign: Police-public meetings held to put check on drug trade, consumption

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

PU violence mars last day of canvassing

Chandigarh: Man chased, stabbed at Sec 38 fuel station

Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

Expo to showcase India’s democratic tradition

G 20: Four de-watering trucks set to check inundation

World peace can be achieved through path shown by Gandhi: Murmu

35 fire engines, 500 men to be deployed for summit

AAP ex-councillor gets bail in Delhi riots case

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, ~1L drug money seized

Girl selling ‘chitta’ held; 15-gm heroin, Rs 1L drug money seized

Man deliberately drives SUV into Bist Doab Canal; probe on

Meri Mati, Mera Desh: Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Som Parkash launch campaign

Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Teachers’ day: Lecturer comes up with app to boost English skills of students

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Civil Hospital running sans fire NOC for past five years

Come Sept 11, elevated road to open for traffic from PAU side

Good news for pet lovers as city gets Dog Park

Death of patient: DC submits report to Chief Secretary

Ward watch: Residents suffer as corporation fails to address civic issues

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

Encroachments rampant in Chhotti Baradari area

BJP questions new Patiala MC map, draft notification

Court attaches properties of commando complex

Nursing college students up in arms

Farm unions demand compensation for crop loss due to floods