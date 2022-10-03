Nutritional month celebrated

Ludhiana, October 2
The NSS unit of Panjab University Regional Centre, under Professor Aman Amrit Cheema, Director, and Dr Neelam Batra, NNS programme officer celebrated National Nutrition Month. Dr Hitesh Verma, HCMS, Deputy Civil Surgeon, Ambala, delivered a talk on "Nutrition in Modern Lifestyle".
This was followed by an awareness drive on the theme "Nutrition Potluck". Verma emphasised upon living a healthy lifestyle with a good balanced diet along with some exercise. He discussed various schemes the Central government had launched to make people aware about adopting a healthy lifestyle. He also discussed the importance of a kitchen garden and how this helps in producing fresher, healthier food.
