Oath ceremony: Traffic diversions in Ludhiana today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

Due to the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann, the Ludhiana police shared a traffic diversion plan for the commuters.

The traffic police said a large number of people will be heading to Khatkar Kalan to attend the oath-taking ceremony, and to ensure that they may not struck in traffic jams, the city traffic police have made diversions.

Traffic coming from Ferozepur Road will reach Ladhowal via South City. Traffic coming from Sangrur, Malerkotla, Dehlon, will come to the Delhi road.

Heavy traffic will take the route of Samrala Chowk to Jodhewal, then to Jalandhar Bypass and then will reach Ladhowal. Light traffic will catch route of Sherpur Chowk, then cross Dholewal Chowk, Vishwakarma Chowk, Jagraon bridge and then Ladhowal.

Traffic coming from Pakhowal road will reach Ladhowal via Lodhi Club Road, Ferozepur Road, Verka Milk Plant and South City road.

Heavy traffic coming from the Delhi side will reach Ladhowal via Samrala Chowk, Basti Jodhewal and Jalandhar Bypass and light traffic will reach Ladhowal via Sherpur, Dholewal and Jagraon bridge.

Traffic coming from the Chandigarh side will pass from Kohara Chowk, Samrala Chowk, Jodhewal, Jalandhar Bypass and then Ladhowal.