Objectionable posters: Cong man complains to CP

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, January 11

Ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi to be resumed from here tomorrow, posters related to the 84’ riots were put up outside the Congress Bhawan near Clock Tower today against which senior Congress leader Sanjay Talwar complained to the Commissioner of Police (CP).

Talwar told The Tribune that he was looking after arrangements for tomorrow’s yatra when he was informed by somebody that some unidentified people had put up objectionable posters outside the bhawan.

“Since I had no time to submit a written complaint, I called up the Commissioner of Police and requested him to get the posters removed and book the culprits as per law. The Commissioner has assured to lodge a complaint after the yatra tomorrow,” he said. After the complaint, the authorities removed the posters.

Sources said four to five posters were put up by unidentified miscreants at the said site.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is passign through the region these days.