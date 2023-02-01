Objections raised over construction of OHSRs on green belts

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 31

A meeting pertaining to objections against the construction of overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs) was held at the MC’s Zone D office here on Tuesday. During the meeting, members of the Council of Engineers raised objections over the OHSRs proposed to be constructed on the land of parks or green belts for the upcoming 24x7 canal-based water supply project.

Kapil Arora and Mohit Jain from the Council of Engineers, an NGO, and another activist, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, said today’s meeting was supposed to be conducted by the MC Commissioner but it was later held by a joint commissioner. Raising objections, the members of the Council of Engineers alleged that incomplete procedure was adopted by the Municipal Corporation for calling the objections. They alleged public notices had not been displayed in parks where new OHSRs were supposed to be constructed. They objected to the OHSRs which were proposed to be constructed on the land of parks/green belts.

They claimed that these would further decrease green areas left for the better health of Ludhiana. A number of green belts and parks were under encroachments. Further, decrease in the area of green belts would be an act against the “clean air action plan” of Ludhiana too, they alleged.

They demanded that the corporation should make alternative arrangements and find another suitable place to construct such OHSRs. “In case, there is no government property available in the vicinity of the proposed areas, the government should purchase or acquire vacant land for constructing the OHSRs,” they claimed.