Observer reviews preparations for zila parishad elections

Capt Moneesh Kumar, observer for the upcoming zila parishad and block samiti elections in the district, conducted a detailed virtual review meeting with senior officials of the district administration and police.

The poll official expressed satisfaction over the preparedness and assured that all necessary arrangements are in place to conduct the elections in a smooth, peaceful and transparent manner.

Key aspects discussed included the deployment of adequate security forces at sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations, timely distribution of ballot papers, transportation and logistical support for polling parties and strict enforcement of the model code of conduct.

Kumar directed election staff to discharge their duties with impartiality and dedication so that every voter could cast their vote without fear.

“We have a collective responsibility to ensure that these elections are conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner. The administration and police are committed to providing all required support,” he said.

He appealed to the public to report any election-related issues by contacting him directly on mobile number 90567-01907 or through email at observerzpps2025@gmail.com.