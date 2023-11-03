October, Saturdays, evenings most fatal, snuffed max lives

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 2

October, Saturdays and evening hours between 6 and 9 pm were most fatal for travellers as they had snuffed the maximum lives in road accidents in the state during the past year, a recent report has revealed.

However, February, Tuesdays and wee hours between 3 and 6 am had turned out to be the most safe for commuters as minimum deaths in mishaps were recorded during the month, day and timings in 2022.

The report was compiled by the Director, Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC), Dr Navdeep Asija, who is also the Traffic Adviser for Punjab.

It had claimed that the state had registered a dip in road accident deaths, which was contrary to the rising trend recorded at the national level as well as neighbouring states of Haryana and Rajasthan in 2022.

However, Ludhiana continued to be the “accident capital” of the state with the highest number of 630 deaths in a maximum of 786 road accidents reported in the district last year.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Traffic, Amardeep Singh Rai, told The Tribune, here, on Wednesday that Punjab had recorded 4,578 deaths in 5,968 road accidents in 2022, which were less than 4,589 road mishap casualties reported in the state during 2021 and even 2018 when 4,740 persons had lost their lives in fatal road accidents in the border state.

“With 1.68-lakh road accident fatalities, the country has recorded a jump of 9 per cent in 2022 while Punjab has reversed the trend with a fewer casualties,” he said.

He said neighbouring states such as Haryana and Rajasthan, which share similar attributes, have reported an increase of 6.7 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, in road accident fatalities last year as compared to 2021.

Rai, who has been spearheading the sustained road safety campaign for the past few years and has recently constituted the special road safety force, which was first-of-its-kind in the country, revealed that a significant 26 per cent of the total road accident fatalities in the state last year had occurred during the evening hours between 6 pm and 9 pm, which highlights the critical need for attention.

Divulging the month, day and time-wise distribution of road accidents, fatalities and injuries, Dr Asija said a maximum of 446 persons had died and 357 had sustained injuries, including 248 seriously, in the highest number of 579 road accidents reported in October last year.

Similarly, Saturdays had claimed a maximum of 702 lives and had left 548 injured, including 395 seriously, in the highest of 904 road mishaps during those days alone in 2022.

In the time zone, the evening hours between 6 pm and 9 pm had snuffed out a maximum of 1,204 lives and had left 915 injured, including 663 seriously, in the highest of 1,555 crashes during those timings alone last year.

When it comes to the safest month, day and timings, February had claimed the minimum of 311 lives and had left 313 injured, including 218 seriously, in the least 433 road accidents during that month in 2022.

Tuesdays had recorded the minimum of 593 fatalities and 509 injuries, including 342 seriously, in the minimum of 803 crashes during those days last year.

The time slot between 3 am and 6 am had remained the safest with the minimum of 208 casualties and 138 injuries, including 89 seriously, in the least 247 road accidents during that period in 2022.

Among other months, January had reported 357 deaths and 241 injuries, including 167 seriously, in 440 road mishaps, March 417 casualties and 326 injuries, 232 seriously in 542 accidents, April 381 fatalities and 348 injuries, 235 seriously, in 512 crashes, May 370 deaths and 331 injuries, 243 seriously, in 496 accidents, June 359 casualties and 341 injuries, 234 seriously, in 461 mishaps, July 352 deaths and 267 injuries, 178 seriously, in 457 crashes, August 410 casualties and 380 injuries, 247 seriously, in 548 accidents, September 350 fatalities and 276 injuries, 189 seriously, in 463 mishaps, November 434 deaths and 332 injuries, 223 seriously, in 542 crashes, and December last year had left 391 dead and 289 hurt, including 203 seriously, in 495 road accidents.

In the weekdays last year, Mondays had claimed 638 lives and had left 491 injured, including 334 seriously, in 818 road mishaps, Wednesdays 644 deaths and 553 injuries, 395 seriously, in 853 accidents, Thursdays 634 fatalities and 508 injuries, 353 seriously, in 818 crashes, Fridays 675 casualties and 580 injuries, 408 seriously, in 892 accidents, and Sundays had left 692 dead and 612 injured, including 390 seriously, in 880 road mishaps.

In the time slot category of 2022, the wee hours between 12 midnight and 3 am had claimed 263 lives and had left 208 injured, including 136 seriously, in 297 road accidents, 6 am and 9 am 447 dead and 368 injured, 271 seriously, in 590 mishaps, 9 am and 12 noon 497 fatalities and 504 injuries, 340 seriously, in 720 crashes, 12 noon and 3 pm 533 casualties and 577 injuries, 380 seriously, in 755 accidents, 3 pm and 6 pm 682 deaths and 622 injuries, 414 seriously, in 944 mishaps, and 488 deaths and 371 injuries, including 248 seriously, had been recorded in 601 mishaps that had occurred between 9 pm and 12 midnight last year. Besides, 246 deaths and 94 injuries, 74 seriously, had been reported in 245 crashes during the “unknown” timings last year.

Road Safety in focus: ADGP

“The analysis of month, day and time-wise distribution of road accidents and fatalities will further help us improve road safety measures during the most critical phases under the ongoing sustained campaign to make our roads safer,”said Amardeep Singh Rai, ADGP, Traffic.