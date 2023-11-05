Odisha, WB conmen dupe city resident of Rs 4.75 lakh, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 4

The Ludhiana police yesterday registered a case against two conmen who duped a city resident of Rs 4.75 lakh on the pretext of approving a franchise of Haldiram company.

The suspects have been identified as Ajay Kumar of West Bengal (WB) and Saumya Ranjan of Odisha.

Complainant Kartar Singh of Bhaini Sahib told the police that he wanted to get franchise of Haldiram and had applied online for the same. He said on September 18, the suspects sent an application form to him. After filing the same, he sent the same to the duo. Later, they took Rs 4.75 lakh as fee for the allotment of the franchise.

The complainant alleged that when he did not get any update regarding his application for the franchise, he enquired from the suspects. But they demanded to send Rs 6.50 lakh more.

Following which he turned suspicious about the suspects and found out that they were fraudsters, Kartar Singh said.

The investigating officer in the case, Inspector Amandeep Singh, said after registering a case, further investigation was launched by the police in the matter.

#West Bengal