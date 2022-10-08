 Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district : The Tribune India

Stubble burning

Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

5,817 farm fires recorded during last paddy season

Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 7

With all-out efforts, including awareness, education and enforcement, being made to check the menace of stubble burning in Ludhiana district during the current paddy harvesting season, the action taken report (ATR) of the previous year has made startling revelations.

Who’s responsible?

The Punjab Pollution Control Board was the nodal agency to recover the environmental compensation while the Revenue Department was responsible for making red entries into the revenue records of the violators.

Call it laxity or lack of enforcement, a sum of Rs 17.7 lakh environmental compensation was imposed for stubble burning in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, during Kharif 2021, but only Rs 7,500 could be recovered from the violators so far.

According to the ATR, a copy of which is with The Tribune, as many as 5,817 cases of farm fires were recorded by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) in Ludhiana district during the previous paddy harvesting season following which 5,541 sites were visited by field officers.

While no burning incident was found by inspection teams at 4,418 sites, crop residue burning was confirmed at 693 sites during the spot visits.

Acting as per the government directions, the environmental compensation amounting to Rs 17.7 lakh was imposed on violators, of which a sum of just Rs 7,500, which accounted for mere 0.42 per cent of the total fine amount, could be recovered so far.

Besides, red entries were made in the khasra girdawari (revenue records) of 732 farmers found indulging in stubble burning.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had fixed environmental compensation of Rs 2,500 per case of farm fire on the farmer with landholding up to 2 acres, Rs 5,000 per stubble burning incident for land between 2 and 5 acres and Rs 15,000 environmental compensation was mandated to be imposed for each case of crop residue burning on farmers with landholding above 5 acres.

For this purpose, a nodal officer was appointed in each village, who immediately rushes to the farm fire spot on getting information and uploads the report with supporting photographs on the official mobile application after verifying the area of the violator.

The uploaded report of the nodal officer was subsequently cross-checked/attested by the revenue patwari of the area concerned and sent to the Pollution Control Board for imposition and recovery of environmental compensation while the red entry in the revenue records of the violators was made by the Revenue Department.

Meanwhile, three more farm fires were recorded in Ludhiana on Friday, which took the total count of crop residue burning cases in the district this season to 9.

In the state, a total of 62 stubble burning incidents were recorded on Friday, taking the state’s total figure of this season to 692. While Amritsar continued to top the state with the maximum of 25 fire events during the past 24 hours, Barnala reported the minimum of 1 stubble burning case on Friday.

