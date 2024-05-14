Of traffic snarls and roadshows

Ludhiana, May 13
Three key nominations on Monday caused traffic snarls on the Ferozepur Road. The strech from Bharat Nagar chowk to Bhai Bala chowk was the worst hit as vehicles of party workers were parked on the road, as workers walked the strech carrying the party flags. Commuters were inconvenienced as they remained struck in long queues.
Commuters on the Ferozepur road particularly outside the Mini Secretariat were at receiving end. Although Ludhiana police had deployed ample personnel on the affected stretch to manage the traffic yet the traffic was moving at slow pace.
The major reason behind the traffic jam was the nominations of three key candidates from Ludhiana namely Ranjit Singh Dhillon from the SAD, Raja Warring from the Congress and Ashok Parashar Pappi from the AAP. All the candidates had come along with their supporters. SAD’s Dhillon was accompanied by large number of supporters and they also organised a roadshow from PAU gate 2 to the DC office.
