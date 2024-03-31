Offered Rs 5 cr, LS seat to join BJP, claims AAP MLA

Ludhiana, March 30
After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from South Constituency Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina lodged a police complaint, alleging that she was offered Rs 5 crore bribe along with the Lok Sabha seat for allegiance to the BJP, the Ludhiana police yesterday registered a case against a man, Sewak Singh.
The case was registered by the Daba police under Sections 171-E (bribery) and 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
Chhina alleged that she had recently received WhatsApp calls from a caller who identified himself as Sewak Singh from Delhi and asked her to join the BJP and in lieu, he offered Rs 5 crore in cash and also the ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.
“Though I categorically denied the offer to switch sides and told the caller to not to call me again, he called me continuously for four days. I also recorded the WhatsApp calls and took screenshots of the calls which I attached with the police complaint for necessary action,” the MLA said.
