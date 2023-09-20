Official among 2 held taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana:

AAP MLA from Payal constituency Manvinder Singh Giaspura caught an employee of the Labour Department, Punjab, and her aide for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,500 on Tuesday. The Doraha police station registered a case against the woman employee, Harjit Kaur, a resident of Kaddon and her aide Tarun Kumar of Moti Nagar, Ludhiana. The police also recovered Rs 6,500 from the suspect. Sources said the MLA received complaints against Labour Department officials that they take bribe to pass the mediclaim of applicants. In this case, the official had allegedly demanded bribe to clear claim of some person. The moment woman and her aide accepted the bribe, the MLA caught them and also shot a video as an evidence. The MLA later handed over the duo to the police. Now, role of some senior officials of the department has also come under the scanner.