Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 31

An official deployed at the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, has been booked for allegedly misappropriating funds under the Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna - Urban (PMAY-U), a housing scheme.

The suspect has been identified as Amandeep Kaur of Janta Nagar, here. A case under Sections 409 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against her at the Division No. 1 police station.

Following a complaint filed by an RTI activist, Simratpal Singh Kalsi, an additional commissioner of the MC, conducted an inquiry into the allegations of irregularities that were levelled against the official. The complainant had alleged that the official, who was deployed as MIS expert (CLTC) at the MC, Ludhiana, had made herself and her family members as beneficiaries under the scheme in a wrong manner.

During the probe, it came to light that the official allegedly misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 5.25 lakh. She had made herself, her mother and her sister beneficiaries in the scheme. For allegedly misusing the funds, an FIR has been registered against her on the basis of a complaint filed by Kalsi.

After the inquiry into the allegations against the official, the MC Commissioner also formed a committee of six members to probe the payments released to the beneficiaries under the housing scheme here. The committee was asked to check whether the payments under the scheme were released to eligible beneficiaries or not. The committee, headed by a Joint Commissioner of the MC, was asked to file a report within 15 days.

Notably, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), is a flagship mission of the Central Government.

Committee formed to probe payments

