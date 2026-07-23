Official exhorts Ludhiana residents to ensure all girls get HPV vaccine on time

District Immunisation Officer Dr Harpreet Singh has urged locals to ensure that all girls aged 14 get human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine, pointing out that cervical cancer is one of the few types of the fatal disease that can largely be prevented through timely vaccination.

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HPV vaccination campaign, launched on February 28, is underway across government health institutions in the district. Till now 1,400 girls have been vaccinated and department has urged parents to get their daughters vaccinated at the earliest.

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Health officials said the initiative is aimed at protecting adolescent girls from cervical cancer — one of the most serious health threats faced by women.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur appealed to parents, teachers, schools, healthcare workers, Panchayati Raj Institutions, social and religious leaders and the public to spread accurate information on the vaccine and encourage all eligible girls to get the vaccine.

Dr Harpreet said that nearly all cases of cervical cancer are caused by persistent infection with high-risk HPV, which is a very common virus that can infect both women and men. While most HPV infections clear naturally, some persist for years and may eventually develop into cervical cancer.

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Dr Harpreet Singh added that the HPV vaccine is scientifically proven, safe and highly effective in protecting against the HPV types responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases. The vaccine provides maximum protection when administered at the recommended age (after completion of 14 years and before the 15th birthday) before exposure to the virus, significantly reducing the risk of developing cervical cancer later in life.

He said more than 150 countries and territories have already included the HPV vaccine in their national immunisation programmes. Countries such as Australia, UK, US, Canada, New Zealand, Rwanda, Bhutan, Malaysia, Singapore the UAE, and several European nations have reported substantial reductions in HPV infections and precancerous cervical lesions following HPV vaccination.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also recognised HPV vaccination as one of the most effective strategies for eliminating cervical cancer as a public health problem.

Dr Harpreet said girls who do not receive the HPV vaccine remain at risk of acquiring high-risk HPV infection later in life. Persistent infection can lead to abnormal changes in the cervix, which, if left untreated, may progress to cervical cancer. Since cervical cancer usually does not produce noticeable symptoms in its early stages, vaccination is the most effective preventive measure.

He emphasised that the safety and effectiveness of HPV vaccines have been established through extensive scientific research worldwide. Mild reactions, such as pain, redness, swelling at the injection site or a low-grade fever, may occur in some individuals but they usually resolve on their own within a short period.

Dr Harpreet urged parents not to believe rumours or misinformation circulating on social media and seek information from qualified doctors and government health institutions. He urged all sections of the society to play an active role in ensuring that every eligible girl benefits from HPV vaccination.

He said a well-informed decision can protect “our daughters from cervical cancer in the future”, and appealed to all parents to contact their nearest government hospital, community health centre, primary health centre or healthcare worker for information regarding HPV vaccination.