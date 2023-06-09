Official nabbed taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 8

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested Sanitary Inspector Jatinder Vij, posted at Zone-D, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000.

A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said Vij has been arrested on the complaint of Mahi Ram, a resident of Tower Colony, near Grain Market, Ludhiana. He added that the complainant had approached the VB alleging that an official demanded Rs 15,000 monthly as bribe from him for collecting waste. The complainant added that the accused had already taken Rs 8,000 from him as the first instalment of bribe and demanded more money.

After conducting a preliminary investigation into the allegations, a VB team from Ludhiana range arrested the accused official taking Rs 4,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at Vigilance Bureau police station, Ludhiana range. Further investigation was under progress, he added.