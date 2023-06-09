Official nabbed taking bribe

Ludhiana, June 8
The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested Sanitary Inspector Jatinder Vij, posted at Zone-D, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000.
A spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said Vij has been arrested on the complaint of Mahi Ram, a resident of Tower Colony, near Grain Market, Ludhiana. He added that the complainant had approached the VB alleging that an official demanded Rs 15,000 monthly as bribe from him for collecting waste. The complainant added that the accused had already taken Rs 8,000 from him as the first instalment of bribe and demanded more money.
After conducting a preliminary investigation into the allegations, a VB team from Ludhiana range arrested the accused official taking Rs 4,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at Vigilance Bureau police station, Ludhiana range. Further investigation was under progress, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president
The indictment enmeshes the Justice Department in the most p...
4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt
There have been signs of differences between the party and i...
Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur
Her claims come in the backdrop of a war of words between Ma...
Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day
The entry and exit gates of the office lie blocked which has...