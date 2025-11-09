Officials face resistance as drive against stubble burning intensifies in Malerkotla

Ensuring zero incidences of stubble burning is an uphill task for the district administration. Besides initiating punitive action against farmers engaging in stubble burning, senior functionaries are also reaching out to paddy cultivators to persuade the

m to shun the practice in the region. Although, it was reported that many officials have had to face the ire of farmers during visits for checking the malpractice. Even though such incidents are normally not reported by officials, to help maintain peace and tranquillity in the region, legal action has to be initiated in extreme cases. Some farmers even resort to blocking roads to their villages and fields to stop government officials from reaching the sites of fire.

Amandeep Singh, an official at the agriculture department, alleged that Amardeep Singh of Boparai Kalan had allegedly assaulted him after blocking his path with a combine harvester, when he and a few other officials were going to verify a stubble-burning complaint near Jassowal village in Ludhiana district.

The Sudhar police booked Amardeep for allegedly obstructing a government official from performing duty and hurting him by throwing hot tea on his face.

As many as seven cases were registered at various police stations, including Ahmedgarh Sadar, Amargarh Sadar and Sandaur in Malerkotla under Section 223 of the BNS just on Friday.

However, senior functionaries still said they were trying their best to persuade farmers to shun stubble burning.

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke said special teams were organising workshops and seminars to sensitise all stakeholders about the causes and consequences of stubble burning.