DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Officials face resistance as drive against stubble burning intensifies in Malerkotla

Officials face resistance as drive against stubble burning intensifies in Malerkotla

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:48 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials conduct a surprise inspection to check stubble burning in Malerkotla.
Advertisement

Ensuring zero incidences of stubble burning is an uphill task for the district administration. Besides initiating punitive action against farmers engaging in stubble burning, senior functionaries are also reaching out to paddy cultivators to persuade the

Advertisement

690f7c3d57897 10811230CD WHATSAPP IMAGE 2025 10 27 AT 5 26 02 PM
Officials spread awareness among locals.

m to shun the practice in the region. Although, it was reported that many officials have had to face the ire of farmers during visits for checking the malpractice. Even though such incidents are normally not reported by officials, to help maintain peace and tranquillity in the region, legal action has to be initiated in extreme cases. Some farmers even resort to blocking roads to their villages and fields to stop government officials from reaching the sites of fire.

Advertisement

Amandeep Singh, an official at the agriculture department, alleged that Amardeep Singh of Boparai Kalan had allegedly assaulted him after blocking his path with a combine harvester, when he and a few other officials were going to verify a stubble-burning complaint near Jassowal village in Ludhiana district.

Advertisement

The Sudhar police booked Amardeep for allegedly obstructing a government official from performing duty and hurting him by throwing hot tea on his face.

As many as seven cases were registered at various police stations, including Ahmedgarh Sadar, Amargarh Sadar and Sandaur in Malerkotla under Section 223 of the BNS just on Friday.

Advertisement

However, senior functionaries still said they were trying their best to persuade farmers to shun stubble burning.

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke said special teams were organising workshops and seminars to sensitise all stakeholders about the causes and consequences of stubble burning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts