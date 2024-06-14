Officials raid 20 eateries

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

A food safety team of the Health Department on Thursday conducted checking of eateries at various places in the city.

The Civil Surgeon, Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh, said the department is committed to ensure that people get clean and hygienic food for consumption.

In this regard, an inspection was conducted of the eateries and eating joints located around Clock Tower, he added.

Nearly, 20 eateries were checked and instructions were issued to those who lacked cleanliness. Food not fit for human consumption was destroyed on the spot, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.