Officials told to expedite survey, obtain NOCs for laying water supply lines

Working on the directions of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner, Aaditya Dachalwal, the weekly meeting of the project monitoring committee formed under the World Bank-funded canal-based water supply project was held at MC zone D office on Friday, in which the officials had been directed to expedite the process of obtaining NOCs from different departments.

Further, the officials have been directed to expedite the survey work, which is being conducted for laying water supply lines from Bilga village (near Sahnewal) to the city.

Under this project, a world class 580 mld water treatment plant (WTP) has to be established at the village and water supply lines will be laid for supplying treated water to the city.

MC Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, Chief Engineer Ravinder Garg, Superintending Engineer Parul Goyal, Executive Engineer Ekjot Singh and officials of the Forest Department, PSPCL, Irrigation Department, etc. were present in the meeting.

The MC Commissioner said that the officials had been directed to expedite the process of obtaining NOCs in advance, so that there should be no delay in starting the project.

Under this project, the authorities kick-started the work to establish an overhead reservoir in the Focal Point area recently. The work was commenced in the presence of area councillor Sukhjinder Kaur.