DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Officials told to expedite survey, obtain NOCs for laying water supply lines

Officials told to expedite survey, obtain NOCs for laying water supply lines

Working on the directions of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner, Aaditya Dachalwal, the weekly meeting of the project monitoring committee formed under the World Bank-funded canal-based water supply project was held at MC zone D office on Friday, in which...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:42 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Working on the directions of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner, Aaditya Dachalwal, the weekly meeting of the project monitoring committee formed under the World Bank-funded canal-based water supply project was held at MC zone D office on Friday, in which the officials had been directed to expedite the process of obtaining NOCs from different departments.

Further, the officials have been directed to expedite the survey work, which is being conducted for laying water supply lines from Bilga village (near Sahnewal) to the city.

Under this project, a world class 580 mld water treatment plant (WTP) has to be established at the village and water supply lines will be laid for supplying treated water to the city.

Advertisement

MC Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, Chief Engineer Ravinder Garg, Superintending Engineer Parul Goyal, Executive Engineer Ekjot Singh and officials of the Forest Department, PSPCL, Irrigation Department, etc. were present in the meeting.

The MC Commissioner said that the officials had been directed to expedite the process of obtaining NOCs in advance, so that there should be no delay in starting the project.

Advertisement

Under this project, the authorities kick-started the work to establish an overhead reservoir in the Focal Point area recently. The work was commenced in the presence of area councillor Sukhjinder Kaur.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper