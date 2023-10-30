Officials trade charges over development work

Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 29

The panchayat secretary along with the sarpanch and lambardar of village Bhathal has levelled allegations against the BDPO of Doraha for accepting bribe from them for the initiation of construction work at the village ground. BDPO Doraha, however, termed the allegations as baseless and rather held the panchayat secretary responsible for meddling with panchayat funds.

Panchayat secretary Harminder Singh along with the sarpanch of village Bhathal, Paramjit Kaur, and lambardar Bachittar Singh, levelled allegations against the BDPO of Doraha for accepting bribe for the completion of pending work on the village ground.

Panchayat secretary Harminder Singh said that he has four villages including Rampur, Bhathal, Begowal and Ghudani under him and sees to it that the development works in these villages are executed in a systematic manner. “As far as the work of completing a wall on the grounds of village Bhathal was concerned, I along with the sarpanch and lambardar of the village had been asking the BDPO to get the work of constructing the wall initiated at the earliest. They had been requesting the BDPO again and again to get the work started but he failed to listen. They alleged that the BDPO was offered Rs 50,000 as bribe for initiating the work on the village ground which he accepted and the same has been recorded in the cameras. The amount was withdrawn from the grant provided for the development work in village panchayats,” the panchayat secretary added.

Lambardar of village Bhathal Bachittar Singh along with his wife and village sarpanch Paramjit Kaur also alleged that despite several rounds of BDPO office, the official was in mood to get the work started in the village grounds. “As I discussed with the panchayat secretary, he said that procrastination on the part of the BDPO is well understood and that he expects something in return for the work to be started. I gave Rs 10,000 from my side to be given to the BDPO. He too alleged that the latter accepted the money and the proof of the same is recorded in camera.”

BDPO Doraha Gurpreet Singh, when contacted, said that allegations levelled against him were completely baseless. He, in turn, alleged that panchayat secretary Harminder Singh and sarpanch Paramjit Kaur had illegally withdrawn the panchayat grant many times between April and September 2023 and thus misappropriated funds more than Rs 8 lakh. The secretary cannot withdraw more than Rs 25,000 at a time for carrying out any developmental work, so Harminder Singh undertook multiple transactions. Almost 50 per cent of the transactions have been carried out by Harminder Singh, others are by sarpanch of Bhathal village Paramjit Kaur while just two to three are in the names of firms from where the material has been purchased. The panchayat funds cannot be touched without panchayat’s resolution which the two failed to show when asked for twice. On October 3, the two were asked to present their side but they didn’t turn up. A complaint letter was then forwarded from my side to the DDPO on October 6. In order to save his skin, the panchayat secretary is levelling baseless allegations. Moreover, I am honest in my dealings and anyone can check the camera installed in my office,” the BDPO added.