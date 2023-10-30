 Officials trade charges over development work : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Officials trade charges over development work

Officials trade charges over development work

BDPO refutes allegations, accuses panchayat secy & sarpanch of wrongdoing

Officials trade charges over development work

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 29

The panchayat secretary along with the sarpanch and lambardar of village Bhathal has levelled allegations against the BDPO of Doraha for accepting bribe from them for the initiation of construction work at the village ground. BDPO Doraha, however, termed the allegations as baseless and rather held the panchayat secretary responsible for meddling with panchayat funds.

Panchayat secretary Harminder Singh along with the sarpanch of village Bhathal, Paramjit Kaur, and lambardar Bachittar Singh, levelled allegations against the BDPO of Doraha for accepting bribe for the completion of pending work on the village ground.

Panchayat secretary Harminder Singh said that he has four villages including Rampur, Bhathal, Begowal and Ghudani under him and sees to it that the development works in these villages are executed in a systematic manner. “As far as the work of completing a wall on the grounds of village Bhathal was concerned, I along with the sarpanch and lambardar of the village had been asking the BDPO to get the work of constructing the wall initiated at the earliest. They had been requesting the BDPO again and again to get the work started but he failed to listen. They alleged that the BDPO was offered Rs 50,000 as bribe for initiating the work on the village ground which he accepted and the same has been recorded in the cameras. The amount was withdrawn from the grant provided for the development work in village panchayats,” the panchayat secretary added.

Lambardar of village Bhathal Bachittar Singh along with his wife and village sarpanch Paramjit Kaur also alleged that despite several rounds of BDPO office, the official was in mood to get the work started in the village grounds. “As I discussed with the panchayat secretary, he said that procrastination on the part of the BDPO is well understood and that he expects something in return for the work to be started. I gave Rs 10,000 from my side to be given to the BDPO. He too alleged that the latter accepted the money and the proof of the same is recorded in camera.”

BDPO Doraha Gurpreet Singh, when contacted, said that allegations levelled against him were completely baseless. He, in turn, alleged that panchayat secretary Harminder Singh and sarpanch Paramjit Kaur had illegally withdrawn the panchayat grant many times between April and September 2023 and thus misappropriated funds more than Rs 8 lakh. The secretary cannot withdraw more than Rs 25,000 at a time for carrying out any developmental work, so Harminder Singh undertook multiple transactions. Almost 50 per cent of the transactions have been carried out by Harminder Singh, others are by sarpanch of Bhathal village Paramjit Kaur while just two to three are in the names of firms from where the material has been purchased. The panchayat funds cannot be touched without panchayat’s resolution which the two failed to show when asked for twice. On October 3, the two were asked to present their side but they didn’t turn up. A complaint letter was then forwarded from my side to the DDPO on October 6. In order to save his skin, the panchayat secretary is levelling baseless allegations. Moreover, I am honest in my dealings and anyone can check the camera installed in my office,” the BDPO added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Two dead, 52 injured in IED blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

2
Punjab

Punjab Government approaches Supreme Court after Governor Purohit withholds approval to 3 money Bills

3
Trending

Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dies at 54

4
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: India make it six in a row after Shami-Bumrah show, defeat England by 100 runs

5
Punjab

Punjab IPS officer VK Bhawra challenges Gaurav Yadav’s appointment as DGP

6
Haryana

Haryana CM Khattar writes to Union Minister Gadkari, offers free land to relocate Kherki Daula toll

7
J & K

Police inspector playing cricket shot at by terrorist in downtown Srinagar, critically wounded

8
World

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in '2nd stage' of Gaza war

9
India

‘Well thought out’: Man puts out video message claiming responsibility for multiple blasts at religious gathering in Kerala

10
World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup: India eight down as England fight back; Suryakumar misses out on fifty

Don't Miss

View All
Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Top News

Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K

Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K

People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...

‘Human error’: 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra train collision

'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision

Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger

2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala

2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala

48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders

NITI Aayog vision paper for $30 trillion economy soon

NITI Aayog vision paper for $30 trillion economy soon

Sixer: India’s unbeaten streak on

World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs

Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...


Cities

View All

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; ~41 lakh seized

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; Rs 41 lakh seized

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

Inter-state drug racket busted, one arrested

Amritsar, Tarn Taran register most number of farm fire cases

Ward watch: Lawrence Road area residents plagued with traffic congestions, illegal parking

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh MC goes soft on car bazaar dealers

Multi-level parking: Chandigarh MC may challenge court order

Mohali: Paying heavy price for keeping pollution in check, say Farmers

Open house: What should Chandigarh do to ensure that there are no parking problems and snarl-ups?

Ban BS III, IV diesel buses in NCR areas of three states, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Ban BS III, IV diesel buses in NCR areas of three states, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute 10 cops for fraud

Security beefed up in Delhi after Kerala blast

Doctors take out march in Delhi

Two arrested for supplying illegal firearms

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Girl electrocuted while playing on house roof in Kapurthala village

Preventing road accidents top priority of Punjab govt, says Bram Shankar Jimpa

Nawanshahr registers only one case of stubble-burning, Jalandhar 111

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Speeding car kills man, injures 2 in Ludhiana

Prime suspect held for duping family of Rs 12.70 lakh

Mobile phones, intoxicants seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana Cops motivate people to take part in cycle rally against drugs on November 16

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Daily farm fires cross 1K for first time in Punjab, most from Malwa

Punjab: Officials skipping court trials in drugs cases to face action

One held for theft at temple

School holds annual sports championship